33-year-old West Salem woman dies after Onalaska crash

By Annemarie Payson
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ONALASKA Wis. (WEAU) - The Onalaska Police Department has confirmed that a 33-year-old West Salem woman died due to injuries she sustained in a crash on Wednesday.

The department says they received notification that a two vehicle accident had happened on State Highway 16 at Pierce Road. The La Crosse County Emergency Dispatch noted a mini van and an SUV were involved.

When officials arrived on scene, they found two severely damaged vehicles.

Officials say Samantha Moore was trapped in a Dodge Grand Caravan in the shoulder of the westbound lane of State Highway 16. Moore had to be extricated from the vehicle, and was then taken to Gundersen Health System. She later died due to her injuries.

A Chevrolet Equinox that was driven by 80-year-old Nancy Koeneke was found in the median between all lanes of traffic. Koeneke received only minor injuries and was also taken to Gundersen.

The Wisconsin State Patrol Reconstruction Unit was requested due to the severity of the accident and injuries. This allows law enforcement to reconstruct and investigate the factors leading up to accidents.

