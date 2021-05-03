Antetokounmpo scores 49 points as Bucks beat Nets 117-114

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 49 points, and the Milwaukee Bucks edged Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets 117-114.

Antetokounmpo also had eight rebounds, four assists and three blocked shots. He went 21 for 36 from the field.

Durant had 42 points and 10 rebounds for the Nets, but he missed a difficult fadeaway 3-pointer at the buzzer.

