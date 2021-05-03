Advertisement

Antetokounmpo scores 49 points as Bucks beat Nets 117-114

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game...
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets Sunday, May 2, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 49 points, and the Milwaukee Bucks edged Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets 117-114.

Antetokounmpo also had eight rebounds, four assists and three blocked shots. He went 21 for 36 from the field.

Durant had 42 points and 10 rebounds for the Nets, but he missed a difficult fadeaway 3-pointer at the buzzer.

