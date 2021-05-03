Chetek man taken into custody after hours-long standoff

CHETEK, Wis. (WEAU) - A 35-year-old Chetek man was taken into custody Sunday night after an hours-long standoff with law enforcement.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Office says Kevin Swartz was taken into custody just before 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Law enforcement received a call that there was a person acting strange and paranoid on W Banks Street. When they arrived at the address, Swartz told officials that he had a gun and would shoot them, as well as that he had an explosive device in the house.

Chetek Police continued to negotiate with Swartz when he came out with a black device that he claimed was an explosive. The Barron/Rusk County Emergency Response team were then called to the scene, along with other departments.

Negotiations went on for several more hours while Swartz refused to leave the house. The Emergency Response team eventually entered the residence and made contact with Swartz as he crawled into the ceiling. Negotiations then continued from inside the house until he fell through the ceiling.

