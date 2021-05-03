Advertisement

Chippewa Valley Technical College breaks ground on new transportation education center

By Molly Gardner
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Chippewa Valley Technical College held a kick off ceremony for the construction of one of their new centers.

CVTC broke ground on their new transportation education center Monday morning.

The nearly $30 million and 120,000 square foot facility is one of the major projects in the almost $49 million referendum approved in April’s election.

The center will house six different transportation related programs.

CVTC President Bruce Barker says this is a great addition to the college.

“It will really be a state of the art facility, where you can learn all of the new technology and not too many of those exist right now.”

The construction is expected to last for 18 months and CVTC is anticipated to start using the facility in September 2022.

