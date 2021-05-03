Advertisement

CoLab hosting mentoring seminar Tuesday

Dennis Beale will be speaking about the importance of mentoring. He owns the Power of Perception, a company that promotes mentoring.(Max Cotton)
By Max Cotton
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The coworking space CoLab is hosting a seminar called “Why Mentoring Matters” Tuesday at 3 p.m.

The event is virtual, taking place over Zoom.

Dennis Beale will be speaking about the importance of mentoring. He owns the Power of Perception, a company that promotes mentoring.

Beale, who previously lived in Eau Claire but is now based in the Twin Cities, said his mentor changed his life. He inspired Beale to become a mentor himself and promote mentoring.

CoLab Programming Administrator Adam Accola helped organize the event. He said the goal is to get more people mentoring in the Chippewa Valley.

“We hope that by Dennis highlighting his personal experiences with mentorship and the positive impact that they’ve had on his life it will show other people why it’s important and why it’s necessary to have mentors,” Accola said.

CoLab is hosting the event in partnership with Northwestern Bank.

The event is free. People do not need to be CoLab members to attend.

People can register for the seminar on CoLab’s website.

