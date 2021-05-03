Fire damages bar on Eau Claire’s east side

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A bar on Eau Claire’s east side has been heavily damaged in a fire.

Multiple crews responded to The Alibi Lounge on Esmond Road near the intersection of Hastings Way and Clairemont Avenue around 4:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Visible flames from the bar could be seen on the WEAU Skycam, which is located across the street. Firefighters attacked the fire from the roof as smoke billowed from the building for more than an hour.

Heavy smoke and flames coming from a building near S Hastings Way. Our reporter on the scene believes the smoke is coming out of The Alibi Lounge. #HelloWisconsin has the latest. Posted by Tyler Mickelson WEAU on Monday, May 3, 2021

Nearly a dozen emergency vehicles surrounded the building, with Eau Claire police blocking off access from Hastings Way onto Pleasant Street.

There is no word on whether anyone was inside the building at the time of the fire, or the amount of damage done.

The Alibi Bar in Eau Claire caught on fire Monday morning. (WEAU)

City of Eau Claire dispatchers say they received multiple reports about the fire.

No cause of the fire has been given.

WEAU will provide updates on this developing story.

Map of The Alibi Lounge 050321 (WEAU)

