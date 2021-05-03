Advertisement

Google tracking data used to tie Wisconsin man to U.S. Capitol breach

Photos from criminal complaint charging Abram Markofski in connection with the assault on the...
Photos from criminal complaint charging Abram Markofski in connection with the assault on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.(Dept. of Justice)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A La Crosse Co. man who is charged with entering the U.S. Capitol when it was breached on January 6 was tracked down after Google handed over records showing a mobile device linked to him showed he was inside the building that day.

The suspect, identified as Abram Markofski, is one of two men recently charged by federal prosecutors in connection with the assault on the Capitol building while electoral votes were being counted. A Dane Co. resident, Brandon Nelson, was also arrested in the incident. Both men were due to appear in a U.S. District courtroom in Madison on Monday.

According to the criminal complaint detailing the arrest of both Markofski and Nelson, federal agents served Google with a search warrant and were able to determine a mobile device they connected to Markofski had been at the Capitol on the day of the breach.

Investigators reported tying Markofski to the device by taking the email address associated with it and matching that with a phone number linked to the suspect.

Google’s records showed the device had been “in areas that are at least partially within the U.S. Capitol Building between approximately 2:15 p.m. and 3:41 p.m.” and in portions of the Capitol Grounds that were restricted that day, according to the complaint.

Prosecutors added the device also placed them in areas consistent with the locations where Markofski and Nelson had been photographed, which were also taken within the same timeframe.

Photos from criminal complaint allegedly showing Brandon Nelson (left) and Abram Markofski...
Photos from criminal complaint allegedly showing Brandon Nelson (left) and Abram Markofski inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.(Dept. of Justice)

The complaint explained that Google determines device location by using GPS data and information about nearby Wi-Fi access points and Bluetooth beacons. That gives the search giant a “maps display radius” which it claims is accurate to within 10 meters of the actual location. However, it adds that Google claims that radius reflects the actual location of the device just over two-thirds of the time.

The other suspect in the case, Nelson, was located after federal agents received a tip that he had been involved from one of Nelson’s acquaintances, according to the complaint. It noted that both men allegedly acknowledged having gone inside the Capitol after it was breached.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barron County Emergency Response Team responds to incident Sunday evening.
Hours-long standoff ends in Chetek
The Alibi Bar in Eau Claire caught on fire Monday morning.
Fire at Eau Claire bar causes $200K worth of damage Monday
This photo from Colorado Parks and Wildlife shows the scene of an apparent fatal bear attack.
Colorado woman dies after apparent bear attack
1 dead, 1 injured in La Crosse Co. UTV crash
A large police presence can be seen outside the Oneida Casino near Austin Straubel Airport...
Police fatally shoot gunman who killed 2 at Wisconsin casino

Latest News

Chippewa Valley Technical College broke ground on their transportation education center Monday...
Chippewa Valley Technical College breaks ground on new transportation education center
The state is still on the verge of a milestone 600,000 confirmed cases, coming in with a total...
Wisconsin nears COVID-19 case milestone
North Barstow Street to close for work, expected to open Friday
Barron County Emergency Response Team responded to the incident Sunday evening.
Chetek man taken into custody after hours-long standoff
State Superintendent addresses teacher shortages during Teacher Appreciation Week