HSHS SACRED HEART HOSPITAL CARDIAC REHAB

All the wonderful people in the Cardiac Rehab Department at Sacred Heart Hospital are super amazing. With being so scared after I received a stent in February, everyone in rehab taught me so much about all the changes to come. They’re all so upbeat, knowledgeable, encouraging, and inspirational. Words can’t thank them enough. Thank you all so much! Please give them the Sunshine Award.

Denice Merritt

