EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I am nominating Jessica Chittendon, Jason Denn, and Denn Chiropractic for the Sunshine Award. Jason is always finding room to fit my family and I in. He jokes around and isn’t all strictly business, but he also takes his job seriously and he always tries to stay positive. Jessica is always smiling when you walk in the door. She is very professional when on the phone but also likes to joke around and she also tries to stay positive.

The Brazeau Family

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.