La Crosse Co. National Guard Member arrested over Capitol Hill attack

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU)

Four months after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol, the latest round of criminal charges are announced.

Earlier this year, the Department of Justice and FBI said everyone who was involved with the siege on the Capitol would be found and charged.

Monday night, that now includes a member of the Wisconsin National Guard who lives in La Crosse County.

Abram Markofski was identified after the friend he’s accused of traveling to DC with was turned in to federal agents-- that friend is Brandon Nelson from Dane County.

Investigators say the men drove from Madison to DC to hear Trump speak then walked over and into the Capitol.

Nelson claims the men were waved in by police officers.

Markofski had a different account and told investigators officers told them they couldn’t make them leave, but suggested they did for their own safety.

Through a search warrant, agents say they were able to use GPS data placing Markofski’s phone to the capitol and other prohibited areas on the grounds.

Both men are charged with four counts including entering and remaining in a restricted building and disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds.

As for Markofski’s military service-- the Wisconsin National Guard could only tell WEAU he enlisted into the Army National Guard in July 2019 and he is currently a Private First Class.

