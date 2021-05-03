Advertisement

Large law enforcement presence in Chetek neighborhood on Sunday

Barron County Emergency Response Team responds to incident Sunday evening.
Barron County Emergency Response Team responds to incident Sunday evening.(WEAU)
By Carla Rogner
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Law enforcement officers are responding to an incident in a Chetek neighborhood Sunday evening.

The incident is happening near the area of 11th and W Banks St.

An armored police vehicle from the Barron County Emergency Response Team could be seen in the area.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald confirmed he and deputies are on scene but could not share any details.

This story will be updated as we learn more information.

