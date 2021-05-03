Advertisement

More COVID vaccinations could lead to herd immunity

By Leeann Stapleton
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Herd immunity could bring a decline to COVID-19 cases with continued vaccinations.

Measles, another infectious virus, was curbed due to vaccination efforts and that could happen with COVID.

Matt Anderson, M.D. and Senior Director of primary care at UW Health, believes getting vaccinated is the way to get to herd immunity.

“Immunization is really the safest and the best way to get to herd immunity over the long haul,” Anderson said.

Anderson said reaching herd immunity will be gradual and over time.

“You’ve got to get to the point where if I as an individual will get infected, I will infect less than one other person. The virus has to sort of dye out, the fire has to go out,” Anderson said.

In an era where more and more people are going to different parts of the world, herd immunity worldwide would be best case scenario.

The threshold for how many people need to be vaccinated to reach this goal is not set in stone, but Anderson estimates between 70%-80%.

