Nominees announced for Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Nominees have been announced for the latest election for the Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board – doing business as Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin – board of directors. Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer protection officials who oversee election to the producer checkoff-funded marketing board announced the candidates late last week. Candidates for area seats include Connie Seefeldt in District 2, which covers Langlade, Marinette, Florence, Forest, Oconto and Vilas counties; Kay Zwald of Hammond and Randall Koller of Mondovi in District 5, which covers St. Croix and Dunn counties; Steve Sternweis of Marshfield in District 8, which covers Marathon County; and Patricia Kling of Taylor in District 14, which covers Jackson, La Crosse and Trempealeau counties. Eligible Wisconsin dairy farmers will have until May 22 to vote on the candidates.

In another checkoff-funded promotion board election, nominations are being sought for the Wisconsin Soybean Board. The District 2 seat is up for election; that seat represents Buffalo, Dunn, Eau Claire, Jackson, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, St. Croix and Trempealeau counties. Eligible Wisconsin soybean producers have until June 1 to nominate candidates through the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.

The sky over rural areas in some western Wisconsin counties could be busy during May, as the state works on this year’s gypsy-moth control program. Low-flying airplanes through early June will spray a bacterium which naturally exists in the soil but which kills the moths; spraying of a natural gypsy-moth-mating disruptor will be done in late June to early July. This year’s spraying will be done in Barron, Chippewa, Crawford, Douglas, Dunn, Grant, Green, Iowa, La Crosse, Lafayette, Rusk, Trempealeau, Vernon and Washburn counties. State ag department officials said spraying could start about 5 a.m. and last into the afternoon as weather permits. The spray-planes will be flying just over treetop-level.

The planting season has gotten into full swing which, for many, brings the need for special attention to farm-safety. And right on schedule, the National Farm Medicine Center has announced that it will have another roll-over protective structure rebate program to cover up to 70 percent of farmers’ costs for retrofitting older tractors with the protective equipment. Information about the program is available through the Marshfield-based National Farm Medicine.

