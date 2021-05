EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - North Barstow Street in Eau Claire will be closed from Galloway Street to Eau Claire Street from Tuesday, May 4 to Friday May, 7.

The street is expected to be open to traffic by 7 p.m. on Friday, pending weather.

The closure of the street will allow for utility and concrete work to be done.

