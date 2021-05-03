Advertisement

Packers, state politicians react to restaurant shooting

By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers have issued a statement regarding a deadly shooting Saturday night at a restaurant located inside the Radisson at the Oneida Casino complex in Ashwaubenon.

The gunman killed two people and seriously injured one other person before he was killed by police.

Early Sunday afternoon, the Packers released this statement regarding the incident:

Earlier in the day, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur took to Twitter regarding the shooting.

In addition to the Packers, state politicians are also reacting to the news.

State Senators Robert Cowles (R-Green Bay) and Melissa Agard (D-Madison) released the following statements Sunday morning:

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers issued the following statement regarding the shooting just before 11 p.m. Saturday:

Wisconsin State Representative Jim Steineke (R-Kaukauna) released the following statement Saturday night regarding the shooting:

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barron County Emergency Response Team responds to incident Sunday evening.
Large law enforcement presence in Chetek neighborhood on Sunday
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after the NFC championship...
Report: Aaron Rodgers wants Packers to fire GM Brian Gutekunst
police lights
Deputies conduct 40 traffic stops, arrest 3
UPDATE: Gunman, 2 others dead following shooting at restaurant located in Oneida Casino complex
Arcadia Elementary School Principal Paul Halverson reacts to his students' well wishes before...
Show of support for elementary school principal ahead of brain surgery for Parkinson’s Disease

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Ten (5/2/21)
B.R.A.I.N. Team
Annual B.R.A.I.N. Conference (5/2/21)
Colab Hosting Mentoring Seminar Tuesday
Colab Hosting Mentoring Seminar Tuesday (5/2/21)
Rail Project May Increse Amtrak Service In Wisconsin
Rail Project May Increse Amtrak Service In Wisconsin (5/2/21)
Sen. Jeff Smith To Hold Budget Listening Session
Sen. Jeff Smith To Hold Budget Listening Session (5/2/21)