Partial closure of Gateway Drive to last through Friday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A portion of Gateway Drive on Eau Claire’s southeast side will be closed this week.

According to the City of Eau Claire Engineering Department, the street will be closed south of the shared driveway to both Kohl’s and Walmart on one side, and just past the entrance for Walmart and Sam’s Club on the other.

The closure is scheduled to last through Friday, May 7 at 7:00 p.m., weather permitting. The closure began Monday morning at 6:00 a.m.

Gateway Drive is closed from May 3 until May 7. (WEAU)

Utility work for the new Kwik Trip location on Gateway Drive is the reason given for the road closure.

For detours, motorists can take Gateway Drive to Golf Road to Commonwealth Avenue to Keystone Crossing to Gateway Drive, and those same in reverse direction as well.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.