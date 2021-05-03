Advertisement

Rail service between Milwaukee and St. Paul may double

The Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Chicago Passenger Rail Project (TCMC) will improve rail tracks in...
The Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Chicago Passenger Rail Project (TCMC) will improve rail tracks in Wisconsin and Minnesota.
By Max Cotton
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Proposed rail improvements could allow Amtrak rail service to double between Chicago and St. Paul, Minn on its Empire Builder route.

The Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Chicago Passenger Rail Project (TCMC) will improve rail tracks in Wisconsin and Minnesota.

In addition to the three principal cities along the route, trains stop in western Wisconsin cities including Tomah and La Crosse. Winona, Minn. also has a stop along the route.

It would allow Amtrak to expand service from one to two daily roundtrip trains, which would make it easier to add connecting bus service to cities like Eau Claire.

“This is really more than the rail corridor or the rail service itself but rather about improving our overall intercity transportation network to get more value out of existing resources,” Wisconsin Department of Transportation Passenger Rail Implementation Manager Arun Rao said.

The total project would cost about $53.3 million. A majority of the funding will come from the federal government. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is currently expected to contribute about $6.5 million.

Rao said construction is scheduled to begin in 2023.

