Advertisement

Republicans ask Evers to discuss federal stimulus funding

FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2019, file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks with reporters at...
FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2019, file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks with reporters at an event in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer)(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republican legislative leaders are calling on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to meet with them to discuss his plans for spending $3.2 billion in federal stimulus money coming to the state. Evers last week said that such discussions are not a “top priority.”

Republicans on Monday requested a meeting with Evers.

State law gives the governor the power to decide how to spend the money. Evers has vetoed bills passed by the GOP-controlled Legislature that would give lawmakers control.

The budget committee is scheduled to start taking vote on the budget Thursday, beginning with killing nearly 300 of Evers’s proposals.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barron County Emergency Response Team responds to incident Sunday evening.
Hours-long standoff ends in Chetek
The Alibi Bar in Eau Claire caught on fire Monday morning.
Fire at Eau Claire bar causes $200K worth of damage Monday
This photo from Colorado Parks and Wildlife shows the scene of an apparent fatal bear attack.
Colorado woman dies after apparent bear attack
A large police presence can be seen outside the Oneida Casino near Austin Straubel Airport...
Police fatally shoot gunman who killed 2 at Wisconsin casino
1 dead, 1 injured in La Crosse Co. UTV crash

Latest News

(Source: AP)
Wisconsin leaders discuss President Biden’s first 100 days in office
FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2020 file photo, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell listens during a...
Powell’s high-stakes bet: More jobs but only mild inflation
North Central Health Care hosted Joint Finance Committee discussions about mental health and...
Mental health consistently brought up as necessary to address in state budget
The Wisconsin Elections Commission meeting
Wisconsin Elections Commission: Election results were properly finalized
REUTERS/Anthony Bolante
Republicans to kill legalized pot, other Evers priorities