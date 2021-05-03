Sheriff: Wisconsin casino shooter was fired employee

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP/WSAW) - Authorities say a man who shot and killed two people and wounded a third at an Ashwaubenon casino’s restaurant before police killed him had been fired from the eatery and banned from the property.

Brown County Sheriff Todd Delain said Monday that the 62-year-old attacker walked into the Duck Creek Kitchen and Bar on Saturday and shot two people at a waiter station at close range with a 9 mm handgun, then shot and wounded a man outside the restaurant. The shooter was identified as Bruce Pofahl, 62. Pofahl, a former food and beverage director at the restaurant, was shot and killed by police.

WBAY-TV reports Ian Simpson, 32, and Jacob Bartel, 35, were shot and killed at the restaurant. A third employee, Dan Mulligan, is being treated at a hospital in Milwaukee. Delain says Mulligan, 28, is in serious but stable condition.

