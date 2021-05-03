Advertisement

State Sen. Jeff Smith to hold budget listening session

(NBC15)
By Jonathan Fortier
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - State Senator Jeff Smith will be in Eau Claire on Tuesday to field questions from constituents on Governor Evers’ 2021-23 state budget proposal.

The budget proposed by Evers back in February pushes for things like marijuana legalization and the repeal of Act 10 which was put in place by former governor Scott Walker, which weakened public sector unions.

The biggest spending in this budget is focused on helping businesses recover from COVID-19 and investment in public education.

“In the governor’s budget he has $200 million to assist small businesses, $600 million in school aid plus $790 million for special aid and of course $200 million for better broadband,” Smith says.

The listening session will be hosted at Phoenix Park in Eau Claire on May 4, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Attendees are asked to adhere to local COVID-19 guidelines, that includes wearing a mask and socially distancing from others.

