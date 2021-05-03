Advertisement

Trying to get pregnant? Experts say COVID-19 vaccines don’t impact fertility

By Maria Blough
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Not sure if you should get the COVID-19 vaccine while trying to get pregnant?

You’re not alone.

When the VanDreese family of three was looking to become a family of four, Katie VanDreese had a decision to make.

VanDreese works as a certified nurse midwife at the Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire.

When it was her chance to get a COVID-19 vaccine, VanDreese said: “I think I was very nervous, and then once I had the opportunity, it kind of hit me, and I was like, no this is what I want to do.”

At the time of her first vaccine dose, VanDreese was still trying to get pregnant.

By the second shot, she was expecting.

Dr. Ashok Rai, the president and CEO of Prevea Health, said many women have been able to get pregnant after being vaccinated or recovering from COVID-19.

“There is no correlation with infertility and the three vaccines that are available here in the United States,” Rai said. “I think it was somewhat of an unfortunate social media rumor or misrepresentation.”

Rai said vaccinations are important for Mom and baby.

In Wisconsin, Rai said they’ve seen expectant mothers die from COVID-19 complications.

Their only risk factor: being pregnant.

For VanDreese contracting COVID-19 while pregnant is something she worries about for her patients.

Getting vaccinated took away some of her personal worry.

“I think I just was ready to feel that sense of relief when I went to work, and a sense of relief in protecting myself and my baby and my family,” VanDreese said.

VanDreese said she’s happy with her choice.

When making the decision to get the COVID-19 vaccine, Rai said the best source for reliable information is your doctor.

If you do look to the internet, Rai recommends checking out where the information is coming from and how it was collected.

