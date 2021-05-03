Two weeks left until May 17 tax deadline

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Revenue is reminding people that there are two weeks left until the tax deadline.

Wisconsin’s tax season was extended to May 17 this year due to COVID-19. An estimated 2.55 million tax filers have submitted returns, out of an expected 3 million.

Wisconsin’s e-file online tool will allow people to file their state income taxes. Approved third-party software is also commonly used.

The Department of Revenue says they encourage anyone with questions to submit them online or call the customer service line at 608-266-2486. The call service will be extending their hours from 7:45 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11 and Thursday, May 13. Regular hours are 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

