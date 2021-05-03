Advertisement

UW- Stout to hold in-person and virtual events for spring commencement

(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: May. 3, 2021
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The spring commencement for the University of Wisconsin- Stout will be held both virtually and in-person on Saturday, May 8.

In-person ceremonies will be held at Johnson Fieldhouse and will only be for graduates.

The scheduled is as follows:

  • 9 a.m., College of Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics and Management
  • 11 a.m., College of Education, Hospitality, Health and Human Sciences
  • 1 p.m., College of Arts, Communication, Humanities and Social Sciences
  • 3 p.m., Graduate School

The university says a total of 870 undergraduates and 205 graduate students will receive their degrees. 400 students have chosen to attend in person.

Any graduating students who are not partaking in the in-person ceremonies can watch and partake in the virtual ceremony that will be livestreamed at 10 a.m. on YouTube.

Stout is also allowing graduating students from 2020 who did not have an in-person ceremony, to partake in the events this year. About 55 people will attend.

Friends, family and guests are encouraged to watch the ceremonies via livestream.

Diplomas will be mailed to students four to six weeks after final grades are posted.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

