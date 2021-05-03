Advertisement

Wisconsin leaders discuss President Biden’s first 100 days in office

Published: May. 2, 2021 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - President Joe Biden marked his first 100 days in office this past week.

In his first speech before a joint session of Congress, the president outlined the $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan that would be paid for through higher taxes.

On Upfront, Matt Smith speaks with Democratic Congressman Mike Pocan and Republican Senator Ron Johnson who both express differing opinions on the president’s first 100 days in office.

“I personally appreciate his inaugural address when he talked about unifying and healing this nation, unfortunately in his first 100 days he has done, I would argue, the exact opposite. Jamming through these partisan bills coming on after the Derek Chauvin case and accusing America of being systemically racist. That’s not helping things,” said U.S. Senator Johnson.

“Right now we want a big investment in infrastructure. There’s no question that a lot of our infrastructure is crumbling. Look at Flint and the water system. Look at our highways and bridges. The American Society of Civil Engineers has given a D plus grade on our nation’s infrastructure. They say we need $4.6 trillion, so the fact that Joe Biden is at $2 trillion shows that even that is not enough to fully do everything,” said U.S. Representative Pocan.

Both President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will be traveling around the country to talk about their plan. Vice President Harris will be stopping in Milwaukee on Tuesday to discuss how the plan can help fix roads and other issues in the state.

