Wisconsin nears COVID-19 case milestone

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU, WBAY, WMTV) - Wisconsin reported fewer than 400 new coronavirus cases on Monday in 42 counties. The 349 positive results are the lowest number of new cases since April 5 when an upward trend began. It should also be noted the state received 2,843 test results for people being tested for the first time or testing positive, the lowest number of test results since April 5.

The state is still on the verge of a milestone 600,000 confirmed cases since February 5, 2020, with a total 599,576 cases as of Monday.

COVID-19 VACCINES

The state reports a total 2,508,944 Wisconsin residents received at least one dose of vaccine, which is 43.1% of the population.

Vaccinators have given a total 4,416,834 shots of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines to Wisconsin residents and people from out of state, such as people who work in our state.

Eau Claire, Chippewa, and La Crosse counties are pacing slightly ahead of the statewide average for COVID-19 vaccinations completed. La Crosse County has seen nearly half of its residents receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

The state is currently averaging 647 new cases per day. The positivity rate, indicating the spread of the virus, held steady at 3.3% of all test results when you include people who were tested multiple times.

The state reported no new deaths and revised the death toll downward Sunday to 6,839.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The DHS says there were 29 hospitalizations for COVID-19 in the past 24-hour period, less than half the 7-day average of 63 admissions per day and the lowest number of new patients since April 11.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reports 315 patients are currently hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment, the same number as Sunday. Ninety-eight of these people are intensive care, 4 less than Sunday.

COVID-19 VARIANTS

The DHS has discovered 1,159 COVID-19 variants of the 10,959 samples tested so far, according to the agency’s COVID-19 dashboard. This is 229 more cases than was reported last week. There were 363 specimen tested in the past week, meaning 63% of COVID-19 cases tested were variants.

Variant B.1.1.7, which was first found circulating in the United Kingdom, had the most new cases of the four variants of concern with 189 new cases. There were 30 new cases reported of variants B.1.427/B.1.429, the strains first found in California, as well as 10 new cases of variant P.1, the strain first found in travelers from Brazil.

There were no new cases of variant B.1.351, the strain originally found circulating in South Africa.

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY CASE DATA

Copyright 2021 WEAU, WBAY, WMTV. All rights reserved.