Wisconsin officer who shot Jacob Blake had service weapon stolen

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) - The white police officer who shot Jacob Blake in Wisconsin last summer was suspended for three days this year because his service weapon was stolen just weeks after the shooting that left the Black man partially paralyzed.

WISN-TV reports that officials waited seven months to investigate and the weapon is still missing. Kenosha police told the TV station that Officer Rusten Sheskey reported on Sept. 15 that his Glock 17 service weapon had been stolen that day, apparently from inside his girlfriend’s car.

It was a loaner weapon Sheskey was given after the Wisconsin Department of Justice investigators seized the one used to shoot Blake.

While #RustenSheskey was on leave during the #JacobBlake investigation, he received a loaner gun from @KenoshaPolice. Someone stole it from his GF unlocked car 3 weeks later. He was only recently suspended for 3 days for the stolen gun, which is still missing today. @WISN12News pic.twitter.com/030taEm5ux — Derrick Rose (@DRoseTV) April 30, 2021

