Annual job fair is in-person and outdoors

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An annual job fair hosted by a group of organizers is back in-person this year and they’re having it outside.

Chippewa County Economic Development Corporation, Workforce Resource Inc., Chippewa Falls Chamber of Commerce, Department of Workforce Development, Momentum West and West Central WI Workforce Development Board have all partnered to host the “Open Air” job fair.

CCEDC President and CEO, Charlie Walker, said jobs are being offered day-of.

“We have talked to the companies and they are ready to hire so those folks can land their next jobs immediately on the spot if they meet the skill,” Walker said.

The job fair will be held on May 13th from 3 to 5 p.m. in the parking lot of the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport.

Airport director, Charity Zich, said the airport is a great spot to help careers take off.

“Our location I think is also very attractive. It’s part way between Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls, so it’s a good meet in the middle location for people living in both locations,” Zich said.

Walker said two dozen local companies will be attending.

“Some of our largest Chippewa valley companies like Menards, Drylock, PMI, Ashley furniture, just to name a few,” Walker said.

Companies will be spaced out every two sparking spots and COVID safety guidelines will be in place. It is recommended you come dressed for success.

