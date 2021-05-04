Augusta man charged after officials respond to house fire, find marijuana plants

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -An Augusta man is facing several charges following a house fire last month.

According to the criminal complaint, on April 23, the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene of a house fire in the Town of Bridge Creek.

The residence was where Donnie Plamp, 29, was living.

Fire crews told investigators there were marijuana plants in the house. Deputies initially found two plants, and further search of the house they found four more plants.

When asked about the plants, Plamp told deputies they were for personal use.

Investigators also found a bag of marijuana leaves weighing over 290 grams, as well as a pipe that later tested positive for meth.

Plamp is facing four charges including manufacturing THC and possession with intent to deliver.

Plamp’s initial court appearance is set for June 10.

