“Chalk Your Neighborhood” promotes Mental Health Awareness Month

(Source: Live 5)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Health Communities Mental Health Action Team is encouraging residents to “Chalk Your Neighborhood” to promote Mental Health Awareness Month.

The action team is encouraging all residents to grab chalk, find a sidewalk and write positive sayings for others- or let their creative side run!

Free chalk will be available for pick up at the United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley on Hastings Way and The Community Table on Putnam Street in Eau Claire.

The action team notes that even though 2020 and 2021 have caused a large amount of stress on those all around the world, mental health was already a concern in Eau Claire County.

The 2021 County Health Rankings reported an average of four mentally unhealth days within the past 30 for Eau Claire County residents.

