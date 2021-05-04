Advertisement

Chauvin juror defends participation in Washington protest

A photo posted on social media shows the juror attending an event where George Floyd's siblings addressed the crowd.
May. 4, 2021
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - One of the jurors who convicted Derek Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd is defending his participation in a protest last summer in Washington, D.C., following online speculation about his motives for serving on the jury and whether it might be grounds for appeal.

A photo, posted on social media, shows Brandon Mitchell attending the Aug. 28 event to commemorate the 1963 March on Washington. Floyd’s brother and sister addressed the crowd.

Mitchell told the Star Tribune that he was honest during jury selection.

Legal experts say Chauvin’s defense could cite Mitchell’s attendance at the event as basis for an appeal.

