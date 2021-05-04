Advertisement

Divided Wisconsin Supreme Court upholds man’s gun conviction

The court issued a 6-1 ruling on Tuesday rejecting the man’s argument that his Second Amendment...
The court issued a 6-1 ruling on Tuesday rejecting the man’s argument that his Second Amendment rights outweighed a state law barring people from brandishing firearms while drunk.(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A divided Wisconsin Supreme Court has upheld the conviction of a man who was found guilty of arming himself with a gun while intoxicated.

The court issued a 6-1 ruling on Tuesday rejecting the man’s argument that his core Second Amendment rights outweighed a state law barring people from brandishing firearms while drunk. Mitchell Christen argued that the state law was unconstitutional as it applied to him. But the state Supreme Court upheld a state appeals court ruling rejecting his arguments.

Justice Rebecca Bradley, one of the court’s four conservatives, dissented, saying she thinks the ruling “erodes a fundamental freedom.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Alibi Bar in Eau Claire caught on fire Monday morning.
Fire at Eau Claire bar causes $200K worth of damage Monday
Barron County Emergency Response Team responds to incident Sunday evening.
Hours-long standoff ends in Chetek
Barron County Emergency Response Team responded to the incident Sunday evening.
Chetek man taken into custody after hours-long standoff
Officer Rusten Sheskey of the Kenosha Police Department
Wisconsin officer who shot Jacob Blake had service weapon stolen
A large police presence can be seen outside the Oneida Casino near Austin Straubel Airport...
Sheriff: Wisconsin casino shooter was fired employee

Latest News

“Chalk Your Neighborhood” promotes Mental Health Awareness Month
Drug-related deaths increased 64% in March 2020 compared with the previous year.
Drug overdose deaths up 27% in Minnesota in 2020
Courtesy: Wisconsin State Legislature
Disabled Wisconsin lawmaker asks to participate remotely
Anderson says in a letter that his disability prevents him from being physically present for...
Disabled Wisconsin lawmaker asks to participate remotely