Eau Claire School Board learns about declining test scores

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Area School Board members discussed students’ Star Assessment score numbers Monday.

The data shows an increase in students who are performing at a “Low Growth” area. Fewer students are performing at both the “High Growth” and “Typical Growth” areas.

“Typical Growth” is what’s expected of students as they progress through a school year.

“We believe that all students should be in a ‘Typical’ or a ‘High Growth’ area. We should not have students that are in that ‘Low Growth,’” Eau Claire Area School District Assessment Director Michelle Radkte said.

Students between first and eighth grades take Star Assessments in both reading and math.

The discussion was a part of the board’s new strategy called coherent governance.

This was also the board’s first meeting of the new term following the April 6 spring election. All board members retained their seats.

The board did elect new officers. Tim Nordin will remain President. Lori Bica was reelected as Vice President. Marquell Johnson is the new Clerk and Governance Officer. Abby Johnson remains Clerk Designee. Aaron Harder was reelected as Treasurer. Meta Miske remains as the board’s Secretary.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.