Harris trip to Wisconsin draws Republican criticism

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip to Wisconsin to tour clean energy laboratories on the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee campus.

Wisconsin Republicans used the trip to criticize Harris for not spending more time dealing with the influx of immigrants on the southern U.S. border.

“Kamala Harris should be visiting the southern border, given it has been nearly a month and a half since being tasked with managing the border crisis, and she still has not found time to address a problem that has spiraled out of control,” the Wisconsin GOP wrote in a statement issued about the time of her arrival.

Harris also participated in a roundtable discussion about the investments in research and development proposed in President Joe Biden’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure jobs plan, which would rebuild roads and bridges, boost broadband access and make other improvements.

Sen. Ron Johnson argued that more than 70 percent of the plan would be spent on programs many people would not consider infrastructure, saying he was interested in seeing “how Vice President Harris tries to justify this $2.25 trillion spending boondoggle.”

Johnson went on to add that, while he was happy to have her in the Badger State, he believes she should be inspecting the crisis at the border instead.

It was her first visit to Wisconsin since taking office.

