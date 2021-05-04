La Crosse Police officer injured after squad car hit

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A La Crosse Police officer suffered minor injuries after their squad car was hit Monday night.

The La Crosse Police Department says the officer was on patrol Monday at 9 p.m. when a driver, later identified as Jacob Schwalbach, hit the squad car at 45 mph after running a red light. The crash happened near the area of La Crosse Street and Lang Drive.

A La Crosse Police squad car was hit Monday night. (La Crosse Police Department)

The officer was taken to a local hospital and has been released. Police add that the officer is recovering.

Schwalbach, 19, was arrested. His vehicle had front-end damage, including a stoplight with live wires exposed on the top.

Police note that Schwalbach was allegedly impaired when driving.

Jacob Schwalbach was arrested after hitting a La Crosse Police squad car. (La Crosse Police Department)

