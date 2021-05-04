Advertisement

Mother’s Day Cheese Board

Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin
Celebrate Mom with a Wisconsin Cheese Board
Celebrate Mom with a Wisconsin Cheese Board
By Judy Clark
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Tina Peterson, with the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, shares ideas for a Mother’s Day Cheese Board to celebrate the moms in your life.

Wisconsin wins more cheese awards than any other state, or country, and is the MVP ingredient to creating beautiful cheese plates, coveted gift baskets and mouthwatering recipes. Treat your MVP-Mom to only the best.

