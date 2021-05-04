Advertisement

New grants funding patient care improvements at Gundersen Health System

Gundersen Health System
Gundersen Health System(WEAU)
By Alex Loroff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Gundersen Health System aims to enhance patient care with the help of new grant money.

More than $5 million in grants were awarded to Gundersen Medical Foundation in 2020 and will be divided among different areas.

$2 million will go towards research programs, $1.7 million for Telemedicine at Critical Access Hospitals, $1.3 million for the GHS Central Campus System, and $500,000 for medical education.

The overall goal is to strengthen health care in smaller communities in the Coulee region.

“These are our strategies to improve the care of underserved patients...we are going there as a system priority,” said Dr. Stephen Shapiro, Board Chair of the Gundersen Medical Foundation. “Grant funding helps us do it bigger, broader, and faster than we would otherwise.”

Shapiro says some grants will start immediately but others may take years to come to fruition.

He adds that it’s exciting that Gundersen’s efforts are being validated through private foundations, the state, and the federal government.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Alibi Bar in Eau Claire caught on fire Monday morning.
Fire at Eau Claire bar causes $200K worth of damage Monday
Barron County Emergency Response Team responds to incident Sunday evening.
Hours-long standoff ends in Chetek
Barron County Emergency Response Team responded to the incident Sunday evening.
Chetek man taken into custody after hours-long standoff
Officer Rusten Sheskey of the Kenosha Police Department
Wisconsin officer who shot Jacob Blake had service weapon stolen
A large police presence can be seen outside the Oneida Casino near Austin Straubel Airport...
Sheriff: Wisconsin casino shooter was fired employee

Latest News

All-terrain vehicle (Pixabay)
Eau Claire County ATV/UTV trails to open Friday
Street, road, generic
Three-vehicle crash under investigation in Hager City
Nearly 4.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered statewide.
Wisconsin reaches 600K COVID-19 cases ever reported
Vice President Kamal Harris walks down the steps of Air Force Two after arriving at Milwaukee...
Harris trip to Wisconsin draws Republican criticism