New grants funding patient care improvements at Gundersen Health System

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Gundersen Health System aims to enhance patient care with the help of new grant money.

More than $5 million in grants were awarded to Gundersen Medical Foundation in 2020 and will be divided among different areas.

$2 million will go towards research programs, $1.7 million for Telemedicine at Critical Access Hospitals, $1.3 million for the GHS Central Campus System, and $500,000 for medical education.

The overall goal is to strengthen health care in smaller communities in the Coulee region.

“These are our strategies to improve the care of underserved patients...we are going there as a system priority,” said Dr. Stephen Shapiro, Board Chair of the Gundersen Medical Foundation. “Grant funding helps us do it bigger, broader, and faster than we would otherwise.”

Shapiro says some grants will start immediately but others may take years to come to fruition.

He adds that it’s exciting that Gundersen’s efforts are being validated through private foundations, the state, and the federal government.

