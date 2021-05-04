SportScene 13 for Monday, May 3rd

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - High School baseball takes to Carson Park for a Dairyland Conference showdown as Eau Claire Immanuel takes down Blair-Taylor 5-2.

High School golf hits the links as the Cloverbelt and Dairyland schools tee off in Lake Wissota.

Plus, Marshfield Clinic Health System opens a new clinic to help local athletes reach peak performance while offering a unique specialty.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.