Three-vehicle crash under investigation in Hager City

By Annemarie Payson
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HAGER CITY, Wis. (WEAU) - A three-vehicle crash is under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol after multiple injuries were reported.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says they were notified of a three-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 63and 825th Street in Hager City on Sunday around 1:53 p.m.

Officials say Kae Roberts, 88 from Maiden Rock, was north on Highway 63 when she made a left turn onto 825th Street. When Roberts turned, she was in the path of a vehicle being driven by Bennett Lehto, 66 from Michigan. Jacqueline Lehto was also a passenger.

All three were taken to a Red Wing hospital with undetermined injuries.

A third vehicle, driven by JoAnn Wolff, was parked alongside U.S. 63 waiting to get back onto the highway. Wolff and her passenger, Craig Wolff, were then hit by Lehto. JoAnn and Craig were both uninjured in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

