Advertisement

Velasquez, Realmuto, Neris lift Phillies over Brewers 4-3

(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Vince Velasquez threw six sharp innings, J.T. Realmuto hit a two-run homer and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3.

Velasquez allowed one run and four hits, striking out six in his longest outing this season. Hector Neris struck out Lorenzo Cain with the bases loaded in the ninth to preserve the win. Brewers starter Adrian Houser gave up four runs - two earned - and four hits in six innings.

Cain blasted a solo homer onto the concourse behind the left-center field stands to give the Brewers a 1-0 lead in the first in his first at-bat off the injury list. But NL Central-leading Milwaukee couldn’t do anything else off Velasquez until Philadelphia went to the bullpen.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barron County Emergency Response Team responds to incident Sunday evening.
Hours-long standoff ends in Chetek
The Alibi Bar in Eau Claire caught on fire Monday morning.
Fire at Eau Claire bar causes $200K worth of damage Monday
This photo from Colorado Parks and Wildlife shows the scene of an apparent fatal bear attack.
Colorado woman dies after apparent bear attack
1 dead, 1 injured in La Crosse Co. UTV crash
A large police presence can be seen outside the Oneida Casino near Austin Straubel Airport...
Police fatally shoot gunman who killed 2 at Wisconsin casino

Latest News

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game...
Antetokounmpo scores 49 points as Bucks beat Nets 117-114
Milwaukee Brewers' Alec Bettinger (50) talks with pitching coach Chris Hook, left, during the...
Pollock 8 RBIs, Beaty 7 RBIs, each slam as Dodgers bop Brews
SportScene 13 for Saturday, May 1st
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after the NFC championship...
Report: Aaron Rodgers wants Packers to fire GM Brian Gutekunst