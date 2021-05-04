VP Harris to visit Milwaukee on Tuesday

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Vice President Kamala Harris’ will visit Milwaukee on Tuesday. According to federal officials, Harris will leave Joint Base Andrews and travel to Milwaukee’s General Mitchell Airport at 9:55 a.m.

Harris is expected to visit clean energy laboratories at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. According to WBAY-TV Harris is scheduled to participate in a roundtable discussion regarding investments in R&D in the American Jobs Plan, as well as its impact on local communities.

The White House says Harris will fly back to Washington Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.