Wisconsin reaches 600K COVID-19 cases ever reported

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU, WBAY, WMTV) - Wisconsin passed a milestone 600,000 coronavirus cases, the Department of Health Services (DHS) reported Tuesday. It’s been 454 days since the first coronavirus case was confirmed in Madison on February 5, 2020. By our calculations, the state averaged almost 1,322 cases and 15 deaths every day for 15 months.

Fortunately, Wisconsin’s infection rate has been well below that average since January, although the death rate is close.

Today's #COVID19_WI update, and we are now at 600,000+ cases since the pandemic began. While the last 100,000 took nearly 4 months to reach, this still underscores how #COVID19 is spreading in our communities. Please continue your work to #StopTheSpread: https://t.co/6vCBut1Ju6 pic.twitter.com/Ca10gMFAyb — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) May 4, 2021

COVID-19 VACCINES

To date, 43.5% (2,532,647 people) of Wisconsin’s total population received at least one vaccine shot, and 34.7% (2,021,685 people) of the population is fully vaccinated.

Demand for vaccinations is declining, though. Last week, there were 227,519 doses administered, 70,000 less than the week before, and 124,000 less than the week before that. It’s the lowest weekly number since mid-February.

Wisconsin reports 4,497,245 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered since December 13. The state has likely passed 4.5 million doses, since vaccinators’ reports from a day or two are still coming in. That’s an average 31,690 shots per day over 142 days. Here are vaccination totals by county:

Eau Claire, Chippewa, and La Crosse counties are pacing slightly ahead of the statewide average for COVID-19 vaccinations completed. La Crosse County has seen nearly half of its residents receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

Tuesday, the DHS reported another 721 people testing positive for the COVID-19 virus, more than twice as many as the day before. That was 1 out 5 of the 3,520 tests received for people getting tested for the first time or testing positive for the first time. The state’s currently averaging 633 new cases a day. The rolling average went down, because last Tuesday’s 815 cases are no longer in the 7-day count. The 7-day average for the positivity rate remains 3.3% of all tests, including people tested multiple times.

The state reported 11 more deaths, right in line with the weekly average, and the third time this week it’s in double digits. The deaths were in 10 counties: Kenosha, La Crosse (2), Lincoln, Marathon, Marquette, Milwaukee, Pierce, Polk, Racine (2) and St. Croix. The death count was revised in Wood County. COVID-19 has killed 6,850 people in Wisconsin to date. That’s 1.14% of all known coronavirus infections.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

29 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 between Sunday and Monday mornings, but taking hospital discharges and deaths into account the state’s hospitals had a zero net increase in patients. The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reports 315 patients are currently hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment, the same number as Sunday. Ninety-eight of these people are intensive care, 4 less than Sunday.

COVID-19 VARIANTS

The DHS has discovered 1,159 COVID-19 variants of the 10,959 samples tested so far, according to the agency’s COVID-19 dashboard. This is 229 more cases than was reported last week. There were 363 specimen tested in the past week, meaning 63% of COVID-19 cases tested were variants.

Variant B.1.1.7, which was first found circulating in the United Kingdom, had the most new cases of the four variants of concern with 189 new cases. There were 30 new cases reported of variants B.1.427/B.1.429, the strains first found in California, as well as 10 new cases of variant P.1, the strain first found in travelers from Brazil.

There were no new cases of variant B.1.351, the strain originally found circulating in South Africa.

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY CASE DATA

