28 school districts across the state win grants to establish fabrication laboratory facilities

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -28 school districts across the state of Wisconsin won grants to establish or expand fabrication laboratory facilities.

Fabrication laboratories, or fab labs, are high-technology workshops equipped with computer-controlled manufacturing components like 3D printers, laser engravers and more.

“The fab labs program engages students in science, math, and engineering, allowing them to create and invent all sorts of things from robots to 3D models,” Governor Tony Evers said. “The skills learned in Wisconsin’s fab labs can help prepare our kids for their future, including good-paying jobs in technology and manufacturing, which are critically important for our state’s future and our economy.”

The winners were announced Wednesday by Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.

The grants, totaling more than $635,000, were awarded to:

Cuba City School District, $21,938

Montello School District, $25,000

School District of Poynette, $9,222

Columbus School District, $25,000

Dodgeland School District, $25,000

Southern Door County School District, $25,000

Gresham School District, $19,500

Washington Island School District, $25,000

School District of Belleville, $13,000

School District of Athens, $25,000

School District of Nekoosa, $25,000

Wauwatosa School District, $25,000

Merton Community School District, $25,000

Cornell School District, $25,000

Elk Mound School District, $25,000

Milwaukee Public Schools, $25,000

Fontana Joint 8 School District, $25,000

Sturgeon Bay School District, $25,000

Prescott School District, $24,243

River Falls School District, $25,000

La Farge School District, $25,000

School District of Alma Center-Humbird Merrillan, $24,816

School District of Florence, $5,126

School District of Wabeno, $25,000

Kiel Area School District, $17,244

Wonewoc-Union Center School District, $25,000

School District of Omro, $25,000

School District of Wisconsin Rapids, $25,000

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.