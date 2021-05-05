Advertisement

28 school districts across the state win grants to establish fabrication laboratory facilities

(Colin Watts (custom credit) | Unsplash)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -28 school districts across the state of Wisconsin won grants to establish or expand fabrication laboratory facilities.

Fabrication laboratories, or fab labs, are high-technology workshops equipped with computer-controlled manufacturing components like 3D printers, laser engravers and more.

“The fab labs program engages students in science, math, and engineering, allowing them to create and invent all sorts of things from robots to 3D models,” Governor Tony Evers said. “The skills learned in Wisconsin’s fab labs can help prepare our kids for their future, including good-paying jobs in technology and manufacturing, which are critically important for our state’s future and our economy.”

The winners were announced Wednesday by Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.

The grants, totaling more than $635,000, were awarded to:

  • Cuba City School District, $21,938
  • Montello School District, $25,000
  • School District of Poynette, $9,222
  • Columbus School District, $25,000
  • Dodgeland School District, $25,000
  • Southern Door County School District, $25,000
  • Gresham School District, $19,500
  • Washington Island School District, $25,000
  • School District of Belleville, $13,000
  • School District of Athens, $25,000
  • School District of Nekoosa, $25,000
  • Wauwatosa School District, $25,000
  • Merton Community School District, $25,000
  • Cornell School District, $25,000
  • Elk Mound School District, $25,000
  • Milwaukee Public Schools, $25,000
  • Fontana Joint 8 School District, $25,000
  • Sturgeon Bay School District, $25,000
  • Prescott School District, $24,243
  • River Falls School District, $25,000
  • La Farge School District, $25,000
  • School District of Alma Center-Humbird Merrillan, $24,816
  • School District of Florence, $5,126
  • School District of Wabeno, $25,000
  • Kiel Area School District, $17,244
  • Wonewoc-Union Center School District, $25,000
  • School District of Omro, $25,000
  • School District of Wisconsin Rapids, $25,000

