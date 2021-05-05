4.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU, WBAY, WMTV) - Wisconsin’s vaccinators have now administered more than 4.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines and fully vaccinated 1 in 3 adults. Young adults were the latest age group to reach 33.3% getting the vaccine, according to Wednesday’s update from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS). More than 1 in 2 adults age 55-64 have now received a shot as well.

Fortunately, Wisconsin’s infection rate has been well below that average since January, although the death rate is close.

COVID-19 VACCINES

The DHS reports 43.7% of Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, whether it’s a first dose of Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. That’s 2,544,399 people.

The DHS further reports 35.3% of Wisconsin’s population is fully vaccinated. About 20% of the state’s population isn’t eligible for the vaccine (that’s children under 16), though the FDA is considering whether to approve the Pfizer vaccine for kids age 12 to 15.

Eau Claire, Chippewa, and La Crosse counties are pacing slightly ahead of the statewide average for COVID-19 vaccinations completed. La Crosse County has seen nearly half of its residents receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

Tuesday, Wisconsin passed 600,000 total coronavirus cases, which is an average of almost 1,322 cases every day over 454 days. Wednesday, Wisconsin added 639 more cases and 13 more deaths. Now, Wisconsin has 600,936 confirmed cases, 1.14% of them fatal for a total 6,863 deaths.

The deaths were in 11 counties: Dodge, Milwaukee, Outagamie (2), Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sheboygan, St. Croix, Washburn, Waukesha (2) and Waupaca.

Wisconsin is averaging 626 new COVID-19 virus cases and 8 deaths per day. The rolling average dropped sharply from 11 deaths on Tuesday now that the 34 deaths added to the state’s total last Tuesday are no longer part of the 7-day average.

The 626 positive tests were 12.7% of the 5,026 results received from people being tested for the first time or testing positive for the first time. That’s below our calculated 7-day average of 14.5% of daily tests coming back positive, but looking at all tests, including people tested multiple times, the positivity rate rose from 3.3 to 3.4% on Wednesday. The positivity rate is an indicator of the virus’s spread in the community.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The state reported 73 more people were hospitalized for COVID-19 since Tuesday morning. That’s higher than the 7-day average of 60 hospitalizations per day.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 326 patients were in hospitals Tuesday, the latest data available, with 98 of them in intensive care.

COVID-19 VARIANTS

The DHS has discovered 1,159 COVID-19 variants of the 10,959 samples tested so far, according to the agency’s COVID-19 dashboard. This is 229 more cases than was reported last week. There were 363 specimen tested in the past week, meaning 63% of COVID-19 cases tested were variants.

Variant B.1.1.7, which was first found circulating in the United Kingdom, had the most new cases of the four variants of concern with 189 new cases. There were 30 new cases reported of variants B.1.427/B.1.429, the strains first found in California, as well as 10 new cases of variant P.1, the strain first found in travelers from Brazil.

There were no new cases of variant B.1.351, the strain originally found circulating in South Africa.

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY CASE DATA

