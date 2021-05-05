Bucks play-by-play announcer Jim Paschke will retire at the end of the NBA season

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After 35-years announcing Milwaukee Bucks basketball games, legendary play-by-play announcer Jim Paschke will retire after the 2020-2021 NBA season.

Announced today by Paschke during an exclusive one-on-one interview with Giannis Antetokounmpo, he will put an end to a career that spanned 48 years as he called more than 2,000 Bucks games from local tv stations to regional sports networks, most recently with Bally Sports Wisconsin.

After 35 years of calling the action on Bucks broadcasts, Jim Paschke will retire at the end of the 2020-21 season.@Paschketball explains the decision to @Giannis_An34: pic.twitter.com/BIDZDmOies — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) May 4, 2021

Paschke’s broadcasting career began in radio while also including stops as the sports director of NBC15 in Madison and WITI in Milwaukee.

“After most every Bucks season when my son Mike was young, I would ask him if he wanted me to retire and be home more. He always said no. Last summer, just before his wedding, he asked me to retire. I said yes. We agreed that I would get the Bucks through another season dealing with COVID-19. I wouldn’t expect someone new to have to do that.” Paschke said.

“This decision is mine alone. It comes as I have had the privilege of broadcasting Bucks basketball for precisely half of my life.”

Paschke has won five regional Emmy Awards for his work alongside broadcast partners Jon McGlocklin and Marques Johnson. Pashcke was inducted into the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame in 2007.

In 2013 he was inducted into the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences’ prestigious Silver Circle, an honor given to outstanding individuals who have devoted 25 years or more to the local television industry and then was also inducted into the Milwaukee Press Club’s Milwaukee Media Hall of Fame in 2014.

