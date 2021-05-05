Advertisement

Bucks rally in 4th to beat Nets 124-118, clinch playoff spot

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, middle, drives to the basket between Brooklyn Nets'...
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, middle, drives to the basket between Brooklyn Nets' Jeff Green, left, and Kevin Durant, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 36 points and the Milwaukee Bucks used a fourth-quarter rally to beat the Brooklyn Nets for the second time in three days, winning 124-118.

Milwaukee blew a 10-point lead in the second half and trailed 103-97 with 10 minutes left, but it responded with an 18-1 run to clinch a fifth straight playoff appearance.

Brooklyn cut the margin to four with 1:02 left, but Antetokounmpo sank a pair of free throws and Jrue Holiday made a steal in the final minute to seal the victory. Kyrie Irving scored 38 points for the Nets, and Kevin Durant had 32.

