Chippewa Falls Police Dept. asks for help locating 11-yr-old girl
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Police Department is asking for assistance locating an 11-year-old girl.
Kaitlyn Lange was last seen wearing dark clothes, and she should have a pink bike.
CFPD says her parents are concerned because she should have been home a few hours ago, and this is unusual behavior for her.
If you see Kaitlyn Lange, please contact dispatch at 715-726-7701, use option #1.
