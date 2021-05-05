Chippewa Falls Police Dept. asks for help locating 11-yr-old girl

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Police Department is asking for assistance locating an 11-year-old girl.

Kaitlyn Lange was last seen wearing dark clothes, and she should have a pink bike.

CFPD says her parents are concerned because she should have been home a few hours ago, and this is unusual behavior for her.

If you see Kaitlyn Lange, please contact dispatch at 715-726-7701, use option #1.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.