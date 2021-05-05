Democrats hold rally in Eau Claire, pushing for expansion for Badger Care program

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Democrats in the state legislature are making what they call “one last pitch” for an expansion of the state’s Badger-Care program.

Several area Democrats held a rally today in Chippewa Falls, ahead of Thursday’s vote by the Joint Finance Committee.

Their target is a decision by Republicans to not make more people eligible for the Badger-Care plus insurance program.

The governor’s budget proposal would bring in more than $1.6 billion during two years, as federal funds would cover more of the state’s health care costs.

“I hope they’re doing it based on the stories that they’re hearing from their constituents and not some line that was drawn in the sands over the affordable healthcare act years ago - that they’re making a decision what’s before us today, not based on a political football.”

WEAU did reach out for a comment from State Senator Kathy Bernier, who currently serves on the JFC. We have not received a statement yet.

