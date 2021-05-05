Eau Claire city leaders taking steps to combat anti-AAPI hate

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With recent hate crimes against Asian Americans, the City of Eau Claire and Eau Claire Police Department are doing more to try to combat hate towards Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI).

City leaders are trying follow through on their promise to do more to combat hate in a March 29 open letter from interim City Manager Dave Solberg and Police Chief Matt Rokus.

“Many of the Hmong members are concerned about their safety in the community when things like that happen and it’s a fear for everybody even in their own home,” said Eau Claire Hmong Mutual Assistance Association interim Director Mao Xiong.

Her organization is working with the city to help combat hate against Eau Claire’s AAPI community.

She said she feels her community is being heard, citing an April community meeting with city leaders.

“I thought it was a start of how we can be assured that we are being listened to,” Xiong said.

Solberg agrees more work is necessary.

“We still have some work to do, some hard work to do to make sure that everybody feels as comfortable as everyone else in this society,” he said.

Progress is being made, though.

Xiong cites Eau Claire Police officers partnering with her organization to learn about Hmong culture.

Solberg said the City of Eau Claire and Eau Claire County are also moving forward since they hired Dr. Jeneise Briggs to be the new Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Coordinator (EDI).

“Times are different, COVID has changed a lot of things, some of the injustices that have occurred over the last year,” Solberg said. “I think society has reached a tipping point where we’re serious and we need to move forward with actionable change and measurable change and real change.”

“It has to come from the leaders,” Xiong said. “So if leaders are willing to steps to stand up with us against racism, then that’s where we can start building a better community.”

Solberg said the new EDI will start later in May.

Xiong said filling the EDI position is another sign things will slowly start to get better.

