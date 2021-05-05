Eau Claire County COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be held on Clairemont Avenue

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City- County Health Department, Black and Brown Womyn Power Coalition, Inc. and the Eau Claire Area Hmong Mutual Assistance Association, Inc. is reminding the public of an upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Eau Claire.

The clinic will run May 10 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 1320 W. Clairemont Avenue.

The departments are reminding those who got the first dose of vaccine on April 12, that they would be due for their second dose. First doses will also be available.

Interpreters will be provided at the location.

Any questions should be directed to 715-832-8420.

