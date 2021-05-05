Advertisement

García homers in 10th, Rangers come back to beat Twins 6-3

By Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Adolis García hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning to complete the Texas Rangers’ comeback in a 6-3 win against the Minnesota Twins.

García had three hits, including his seventh home run, and three RBIs. Kyle Gibson, making his first start against his former team, gave up three runs and three hits with eight strikeouts.

Joely Rodríguez struck out two in a perfect ninth, and Ian Kennedy gave up a leadoff single before getting a strikeout and game-ending double-play grounder for his eighth save.

